Street collection during Skegness Carnival procession raises £447.57

News. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150807-174846001
A collection held during the carnival procession in Skegness raised £447.57.

Volunteer collectors walked beside the floats as they wound their way through the streets earlier in the month raising funds for future carnivals.

A post on the Skegness Carnival Facebook page states: “Thank you to everyone that was involved in the week from everyone on the committee to all the stallholders, businesses, individuals and visitors that attended the events.”