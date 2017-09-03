Street collection during Skegness Carnival procession raises £447.57

A collection held during the carnival procession in Skegness raised £447.57.
Volunteer collectors walked beside the floats as they wound their way through the streets earlier in the month raising funds for future carnivals.
A post on the Skegness Carnival Facebook page states: “Thank you to everyone that was involved in the week from everyone on the committee to all the stallholders, businesses, individuals and visitors that attended the events.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.