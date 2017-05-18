Still hope for community hub in Skegness

Skegness Town Council is to pursue alternative sources of funding for a multi-million pound plan to build a community, events and heritage hub in Skegness.

It was a huge blow to the council when the application to the Coastal Community Fund to replace the delapidated Tower Pavilion was refused.

At this stage the future of the site is uncertain, but all the groundwork is done now and we will continue to look for alternative funds Town Clerk Steve Larner

Town Clerk Steve Larner told the annual town meeting on Wednesday: “For much of the year we were focused on making the application. It was extremely disappointing not to be awarded the grant as the scheme offered significant job opportunities and potential economic development.

“At this stage the future of the site is uncertain, but all the groundwork is done now and we will continue to look for alternative funds.”

However, this work and actions put in place over the year to reduce costs and improve efficiencies has had the positive effect of earning the council Local Council Award Scheme Quality Gold.

The council has made cost savings on insurance, printing, postage, electricity and broadband. Introduction of technology has also reduced costs of printing agendas and reports.

Read more

REVEALED: Plans for new community hub to replace Skegness Tower Gardens Pavilion

Shock rejection of £3.5m bid to replace Skegness pavilion