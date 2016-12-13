Still chance to join FREE Christmas meal for elderly and lonely

Elderly and lonely people in Spalding and Boston still have time to book to go on a trip to Skegness for a free Christmas meal in a seafront hotel.

They will be part of a party being hosted by the Grosvenor House Hotel over five days for 1,000 pensioners who might otherwise not have the opportunity to get out and about this festive season.

Guests at the free Christmas parties for the elderly and lonely at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. ANL-161212-135130001

A bus from the Grosvenor House Hotel in Skegness is arriving in Spalding on Thursday to take a group of lucky readers to the seaside for a slap-up three-course dinner, cabaret entertainment and bingo – and, with a few spaces available, the opportunity is being opened to the lonely and elderly in Boston.

The first day of Christmas parties took place yesterday and was featured on television on BBC Look North.

Organised by Glenn Ettridge, a member of the RAOB (the Buffs), with support from the Skegness Lodges and many local companies, the hotel is hosting 200 guests on each day this week, cooking the meal and providing the entertainment.

Mr Ettridge said: “The first party went brilliantly and everyone seemed to have had a fantastic time.

Guests at the free turkey dinners being served for the elderly at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness. ANL-161212-135016001

“The trip from Spalding has been made possible through links with the Spalding Guardian, who helped me source food that has been donated by the charity Buckingham Emergency Food after the paper’s own successful Christmas Day meals over the past two years.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming guests from the Guardian and its sister paper, the Boston Standard. The more the merrier!”

There are still a few places available on the bus. It will leave White Lodge Guest House in Halmergate, Spalding, at 10.30am on Thursday, leaving Skegness around 4pm and taking in the Christmas lights on the return journey. Transport is available from Boston but guests are welcome to drive themselves, although they need to book a place.

Anyone interested in booking to go to the party should call Chrissie Redford of the Spalding Guardian on 07774326173.

Read more

VIDEO: Christmas arrives for elderly in Skegness