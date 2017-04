The number of people claiming out-of-work benefits in East Lindsey decreased by 85 to 1,835 during March, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures.

This tally rises and falls with the coming and going of the holiday season, making year on year comparisons arguably more telling. In March 2016, however, the count was 150 higher.

Derrick Brown, from the Department and Work and Pensions, said a later Easter this year was likely to be a factor in the rise.