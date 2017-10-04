Star bakers from near Skegness get first class result for charity

Staff from a school near Skegness showed star baker talents while raising money for charity.

The staff from Seathorne Primary School held their first ever bake-off to take part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, raising £244.70 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Julie Gray judging the bakes at Seathorne Primary School near Skegness. ANL-170410-152455001

It was a Year Six teacher aptly named Mr Baker who took the ‘star baker’ crown with his bakes which

Staff took part in their first ever ‘Seathorne Bake Off’, judged by Julie Gray.

Parents and carers also provided a wide range of cakes, which were then sold by Year Six pupils.

A spokesman for tyhe school said they would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who made the event a great success.