Staff from Skegness shed 17st-plus in aid of good causes

Colleagues in Skegness have won hundreds of pounds in funds for good causes after losing more than two hundred pounds in weight as a team.

The group from the Skegness depot of Stagecoach East Midlands collected the sum after winning a health-based competition run across the region by their employers.

Some of the staff members at Stagecoach in Skegness who were named the 'Biggest Loser' for losing weight for charity. Picture: Sarah Washbourn - www.yellowbellyphotos.com

Launched in January, the ‘Biggest Loser’ saw all Stagecoach East Midlands depots encouraged to follow a healthy lifestyle and, by losing the most weight, become the ‘Biggest Loser’.

In all, staff lost 83st 4lb and 5oz in the initiative – which forms part of a new drive from the business to improve worker health and well-being.

For losing more than 17st 6lb and 12oz between them, the team in Skegness (19 in all) took the top spot.

They were awarded £500 to split between their nominated charities – Macmillan Cancer Support and the British Heart Foundation.

Ian Naylor, Skegness’ operations manager, said: “We are delighted to be named as the winning depot of the Biggest Loser, our team worked really hard to loose a combined weight of over 17 stone and were committed to adopting a more healthy lifestyle.”

A range of initiatives have been taking place to help staff lose weight this year. Free fruit, for instance, has been delivered to all depots every Monday. Healthy meal ingredients and menus are also now being delivered to depots.

The year also saw staff being given the chance to take part in bootcamps, ride exercise bikes which powered smoothie makers, and receive equipment to make quick and healthy meals at work.