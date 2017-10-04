Staff at Alford firm celebrate raising over £240 for Macmillan Cancer Support

Staff at an Alford firm are celebrating raising over £240 for Macmillan Cancer Support at the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

People from the local community went along to Travis Perkins and tucked in to an array of tasty treats and coffees to help cook up the impressive fundraising total.

Kevin Hewson, branch manager said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone in the local community who turned out to support our coffee morning. “We had an incredible time and are so pleased to have raised £244 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“It’s such a brilliant cause and one that is particularly close to our hearts, as so many of us have experienced cancer in some way.”

Lisie Beeley, Partnership Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “On behalf of Macmillan I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at Travis Perkins who took part in World’s Biggest Coffee Morning this year.

“The fantastic total raised by Travis Perkins, Alford will make a real difference to people living with cancer across the UK.”

