Spotlight on ‘outstanding’ voices at school concert in Skegness

Pupils from a Skegness primary school enchanted their audience with an evening of songs from the musicals.

Skegness Musical Theatre Company and Richmond Voices, pupils from The Richmond School, hosted two nights of excellent entertainment.

Coun Danny Brookes, the Mayor of Skegness, attended the event with his son Billy, who is an ex-pupil.

Staff members Rebecca Sylvester, Becky Chapman and Jean Taylor organise and run the Voices choir of pupils from Years 3,4,5 and 6.

Headteacher Mrs Caroline Wellsted said: “The show was amazing and it was wonderful to see the pupils enjoy their evening. Thank you for showing everyone that Skegness has so much talent!”