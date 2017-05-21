Spilsby Young Farmers celebrate successful year

A Spilsby club has toasted a successful year with an annual dinner and dance.

Spilsby Young Farmers Club held the event at The Poachers Country Hotel, near Boston, last Friday.

It followed what the youth group described as one of its ‘best years to date’.

The club finished the year with more than 20 members and, during the course of it, enjoyed such success as an appearance in the semi-finals of a national competition.

The evening raised £836.63, which is to be split between the club and charity.

The club thanked all those who have supported it in the past year.

The group is open to people aged from 10 to 26, whether they are farmers or not.

Enquiries to Ed Middleton on 07964 580793 or Katy Wellstead on 07771 367438.