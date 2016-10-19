Spilsby Second Scouts clean up their church cemetery

A Spilsby cemetery has been given a special clean-up after the town’s mayor enlisted the help of a Scout group.

On a visit to St James’ churchyard, the Mayor, Coun Gill Rymer, noticed there was a lot of moss on headstones in the cemetery.

It inspired the setting up of the Make Our Spilsby Super (MOSS) event. This involved removing moss, ivy, and repairing broken tombstones, with the 2nd Spilsby Scouts being called on to lend a hand.

The youngsters have to undertake community work to earn their Community Impact Staged Activity Badge, so this seemed like the perfect opportunity for them.

Scout leader Mark Holdsworth said: “The Scouts really enjoyed the challenge of being out in the graveyard, despite the cold and the rain, and are keen to carry it on in the future.”

In total, the Scouts collected 13 sacks of rubble, eight sacks of fallen wood, five sacks of litter and weeds, and some branches.

A spokesman for Spilsby Town Council said: “Although the town council employs a contractor to cut the grass and generally keep the cemetery tidy, keeping up with fallen wood and litter is quite a mammoth task.”