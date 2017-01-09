Spilsby resident’s lucky postcode scoops £1,000 prize

A lucky Spilsby resident has got the year off to a winning start after scooping £1,000 with their postcode.

The Post Office Lane winner, who plays with the postcode PE23 5LQ, landed People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize today (Monday, 2017).

People's Postcode Lottery ANL-170901-142105001

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “What a great way to start the year with an extra £1,000 in your bank account!”

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £168 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near today’s winner that has received support from players is The Horbling Lane Residents Organisation in Stickney, which was awarded £1,966 last year to enable it to improve its facilities to increase membership.