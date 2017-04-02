Spilsby celebrates Walkers Are Welcome status

Walkers from all over the country could soon be heading for Spilsby and Hundleby after campaigners successfully bid for Walkers Are Welcome status for the area.

An application was submitted in February to join the nationwide initiative, which has more than 100 locations across the UK but only three others in Lincolnshire.

Spilsby and Hundley now join Caistor, Horncastle and Market Rasen who have already benefitted from having their surrounding countryside promoted and the boost to the local economy that brings.

Stephanie Round, of the Spilsby and Hundleby steering group, said: “We are delighted to have achieved Walkers Are Welcome status.

“The scheme encourages towns to offer a warm welcome to walkers and to maintain their local footpaths in good condition. Our group already enjoys walking in the area and we can now look forward to promoting it to others.”

The steering group of keen local walkers, led by Stephanie, put together the application with support from Spilsby Town Council, Spilsby Methodist Meeting Point and The Elm Tree B&B in Hundleby.

A variety of guided walks for all abilities is planned, together with a website that will highlight local accommodation and refreshment providers, and feature downloadable local walks.

Jonathon Wilkinson-White, one of the partners at the Elm Tree guest, said: “We are absolutely chuffed.

“It was a fantastic bid and Stephanie and her team put in a tremendous amount of work.

“We support any initiative that brings people to the area to see how beautiful it is.”

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Gill Rymer is equally delighted. She said: “I’m thrilled for the steering group. This is just what the town needs to attract people to it.

“We now need the shops and cafes to get behind it and give the walkers a reason to stay.”

* A Launch Walk is being held on Tuesday, April 18.

Walkers will be starting from the Franklin Hall in Spilsby at 10.30am and walking to Hundleby where we will have coffee at The Elm Tree.

There will be two groups. One will be for all abilities and will go by pavement, so slow walkers, wheelchairs, buggies, etc will be welcome. It is expected that some of this group may wish to return to Spilsby by bus.

The other will be for more energetic ramblers and will go via footpaths (and therefore will require suitable footwear!). This group will walk back to Spilsby another way.