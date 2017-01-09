Spilby resident’s lucky postcode scoops £1,000 prize

A lucky Spilsby resident has got the year off to a winning start after scooping £1,000 with their postcode.
The Post Office Lane winner, who plays with the postcode PE23 5LQ, landed People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize today (Monday, 2017).
People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “What a great way to start the year with an extra £1,000 in your bank account!”
A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £168 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.
A project near today’s winner that has received support from players is The Horbling Lane Residents Organisation in Stickney, which was awarded £1,966 last year to enable it to improve its facilities to increase membership.
