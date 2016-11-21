Sparkling start to Christmas in Spilsby

Spilsby has welcomed the festive season in style at the annual Christmas lights switch-on and market.

Families turned out on a cold Friday evening to visit the market, new for 2016, where they were able to buy a range of crafts, sweets and other festive goodies.

Spilsby Christmas lights switch-on. Linkage Community Trust. ANL-161121-172439001

Prior to the lights switch-on. visitors were entertained by a selection of songs from local singer Becky Jayne, as well as music from County Linx Radio who had brought their community bus to the event.

The Christmas tree lights were switched on by Coun Gill Rymer, Mayor of Spilsby, to a packed crowd who were treated to festive songs from the students of Linkage College and Toynton All Saints Primary School.

Voluntary groups provided support and marshalling for the event.

Event organiser Coun Andrew Wright said: “I am delighted to see the crowds turn out to support this event and it does show that if we all work together we can make something special for Spilsby. The event has been really well=received.”

“None of this would have been possible without support from local groups and businesses and I would like to thank them for their support. The biggest thanks must go to my wife. Vicky, whose support and assistance in organising this event has been immense.

“Hopefully this has now demonstrated that Spilsby can support events such as this we can move forward and plan for even bigger and better next year.”