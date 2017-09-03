‘Someone will die’ fears over speeders in Orby

Residents in Orby fear ‘someone will die’ because they say motorists constantly ignore the speed limit.

Margaret and Ray Cooper have become so fed-up of the problem in Gunby Road they have placed a sign outside their property asking ‘What part of 30mph don’t you understand?’

Mr and Mrs Cooper have lived there for 30 years and claim the problem is getting worse - mainly because the road is a ‘suggested route’ to Ingoldmells.

“Someone will die on this road very soon if nothing is done,” said Mrs Cooper. “We’ve complained to Lincolnshire County Council but they tell us it’s just a suggested route to Ingoldmells.

“It’s just horrendous. No-one walks down here. There are no paths and it’s just too dangerous.”

In addition, the road also gets gridlocked on changeover days with traffic leaving Ingoldmells. “We go shopping at 7am on a Saturday. If you tried to go later you wouldn’t get out of the drive,” said Margaret.

“The road gets jammed with traffic because there are no passing places.

“When we moved here it was lovely countryside. Now we just have noise and pollution.

“It’s become a busy main road but it hasn’t been upgraded to one.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council said: “Visitors have used Gunby Road as a main route to our coastal destinations for a long time and it’s often busy during the summer months.

“We understand the resident’s concerns about traffic being directed to Butlins via this road, but to send all traffic along the A158 and through the centre of Skegness would cause serious issues.

“However, we recognise the need to explore the options for improving access to the coast and this is something we are intending to look at in future.”