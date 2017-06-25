SO much to see at festival launching in Skegness area

The SO Festival is heading to a town near you in East Lindsey, featuring more than 40 events to entertain visitors and residents alike.

Events kick off in High Street Car Park, in Spilsby on Tuesday (June 27), including a circus workshop and a performance from Southpaw Dance Company, who have been working with groups in East Lindsey ahead of the show.

The festival moves to Skegness on Thursday, June 29, and kicks off with music from Sheesham & Lotus & Son, who have a handful of performances throughout the festival.

Other attractions will include a community choir workshop with Garslington Opera for All, So Cake Fest which requires people to create an edible map of East Lindsey, and theatre show The Strong Lady, by Strong Lady Productions.

There will also be a Clash of Drums parade courtesy of Les Commandos, from France, and Deabru Beltak, from Spain, and Flame Oz present Calvos, a juggling, statuesque stilt walking and cirque-style act.

Lorna Fulton, festival director, said: “SO Festival is a brilliant event for the whole family; it’s free, accessible, and all the acts are innovative, interesting and entertaining – there really is something for everyone.”

Events will be taking place as follows

*June 27: Spilsby 6pm – 7.45pm

*June 28: Horncastle 6pm – 7.45pm

*June 29: Alford 6pm – 7.45pm

*June 30: Mablethorpe 6pm – 8.45pm

*July 1: Skegness 1pm – 11pm

*July 2: Skegness 12pm – 6pm

For more details, visit www.sofestival.org