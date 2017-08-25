Smokin’! Volunteers clear Skegness streets of cigarette ends

Volunteers have been out cleaning up the streets of Skegness to prepare the resort for the Bank Holiday.

Skegness and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce were spurred into action by the scourge of cigarette ends building on pavements in the resort.

Tony Tyes, chairman of the Skegness and District Chamber of Trade and Commerce, joins volunteers to clean up the streets of Skegness for the Bank Holiday. ANL-170824-155212001

Eight Chamber members and many volunteers from the Destination BID Ambassador Project tackled piles of butts and other rubbish using brushes and brooms that they brought from home.

Increased volumes of rubbish brought by visitors means the East Lindsey District Council street team struggles to stay on top of the problem.

Tony Tye, chairman of Skegness Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said they had collected about four bags of cigarette butts alone.

He said: “I went down High Street and it’s absolutely disgusting.

Volunteers who helped clean up the streets of Skegness for the Bank Holiday weekend. ANL-170824-155312001

“I can’t believe people just stand there and throw them down.”

The clean-up follows a rise in the number of complaints about rubbish. Mr Tye said: “Visitors usually say how much they appreciate the cleanliness of our town, but this year we have feedback that the town is looking grubby.

“We have spoken with the town cleansing team and we understand the pressure they are under with reduced resources.

“It’s not their fault, we appreciate their very hard work, nothing has changed there.

Skegness and District Chamber of Trade amd Commerce rallied come volunteers to help clean up the town for the Bank Holiday weekend. ANL-170824-155332001

“But we need to do something so we decided to act now.

“Whilst our team were sweeping and bagging the rubbish. I spoke to the businesses along High Street and Lumley Road asking them to add their frontage to their daily cleaning routine.

“We cannot afford to let our standards drop – it makes good business sense.”

The cleaning team were delighted with the response from the businesses and the public. who recognised the effort and appreciated the improvement. Afterwards, the team were rewarded with complimentary drinks courtesy of Mooch cafe.