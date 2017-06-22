‘Smoke was seen for miles’: Carelessly discarded barbecue starts fire in Skegness

Firefighters received 16 calls when smoke was seen billowing across the Skegness beach area.

A carelessly discarded barbecue has been blamed for the blaze in North Parade.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were alerted by onlookers just after 6pm and discovered a barbecue had ignited a PVC park bench and grassland.

Witnesses described seeing smoke from as far away as Burgh le Marsh. One said: “At first I thought it was fog coming in from the sea but as I got closer I could see it was a substantial fire.”

A crew from Skegness was deployed to the scene and extinguished the blaze using one hose reel. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Cause radiated heat from carelessly discarded BBQ igniting bench.”

We are grateful to reader Mark Avison who provided us with these pictures.

A carelessly discarded barbecue started this fire at a bench and grassland near the beach in Skegness. Photo: Mark Avison ANL-170622-065634001

A bench like this one caught fire in Skegness when a barbecue was carelessly discarded.. Photo: Mark Avison ANL-170622-065645001

Grassland caught fire in Skegness when a barbecue was carelessly discarded . Photo: Mark Avison ANL-170622-065657001