‘Smoke was gushing out’: Neighbours count blessings after bungalow blaze in Skegness

Neighbours have been counting their blessings after a fire swept through a bungalow in Skegness this morning, seriously injuring a woman.

Five fire crews fought to save the property in Finisterre Avenue and this afternoon fire investigators have been at the scene.

Fire investigators have been at the scene of a blaze in Finisterre Avenue, Skegness. ANL-170419-170708001

The Standard spoke to neighbours Derek and Gillian Jayes as the investigators begin sifting through the debris in the gutted kitchen, while Dexter the East Midlands fire dog waited patiently in the vehicle to start his work.

Mr Jayes, who appeared from his attic covered in smoke, said: “The fire took hold in the connecting joist and smoke was gushing into our attic.

“The insulation of the properties is connected and the heat was such that it has all melted.”

Mrs Jayes said: “We can’t complain, though, with what happened next door.”

"I went and banged on the window but couldn't get to the front door because their was too much smoke"

She said she first knew about the blaze when she went to get the car out this morning. “I thought I smelled smoke,” she said.

“Then my neighbour across the road ask if I was all right and pointed towards my neighbour’s house and I saw the fire.

“I went and banged on the window but couldn’t get to the front door because there was too much smoke.

“Smoke was gushing out but the fire brigade had already been called.

“My neighbour asked if we wanted to park across the road and we sat in the car because we didn’t know if the fire would spread.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 8.57am and stayed until the fire was extinguished, A spokesman for tweeted at 2.42pm: “All crews have resumed. Fire investigation taking place now to determine cause.”

