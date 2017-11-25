Smashing sum from pumpkins for Skegness area charity

A donation of £1,000 has been made to the Skegness and Burgh le Marsh branch of the NSPCC as proceeds from a pumpkin cannon-based fundraiser.

Visitors to the Pumpkin Patch at Bell’s Gardening Outlet, at Benington, near Boston, were offered the chance to fire a 30ft pumpkin cannon – Harold the Pumpkin Master Blaster – for a minimum donation of £5.

Marketing manager Holly Bell makes the cheque presentation to Joan Sanderson of the Skegness and Burgh le Marsh branch of the NSPCC.

Only a few participants managed to hit the giant target set up in the adjoining field, but overwhelming generosity saw all fundraising targets smashed, Bell’s reported.

Bell’s rounded up the funds raised from the attraction to £1,000 and presented it to Joan Sanderson of the Skegness and Burgh le Marsh branch of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children. The sum will be used to support vulnerable children in Lincolnshire.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Ninety per cent of our funding comes from donations and with these funds, the NSPCC is able to reach out to the UK’s most vulnerable children.”