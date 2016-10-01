SLOW DOWN – new 30mph signs to make Spilsby safer

New traffic calming signs are to go up in Spilsby to slow drivers down in accident blackspots.

Six signs reminding drivers they are travelling through a 30mph zone have been acquired by Spilsby Town Council for Boston Road, Halton Road, Ashby Road and Church Street.

The council has signed up to the Community Speed Watch Scheme, which was funded by the previous Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Hardwick and launched by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

CHECK YOUR SPEED 30 signs – unlike reactive ones that show a driver’s speed – come at no cost to the council and are designed to empower local communities to tackle ‘non-safety critical speeding issues’.

Bonny Smith, town clerk, said: “We did a survey to decide where the passive signs were needed. A number of accidents have happened along Halton Road and Boston Road is also an area where drivers seem to exceed the speed limit.

“After applying to join the scheme, a police officer came out to help us chose suitable lampposts for them.

“Drivers should know they are in a 30mph area but these signs are a reminder to them to slow down before they reach town.

“There are no pedestrian crossings in the town centre and so it can be difficult for people to cross the road safely.”

More than 90 parishes have joined up to one of the initiatives in the scheme, which in addition to passive and reactive signs include 30mph stickers which can be put on wheelie bins that are left by the roadside.

John Siddle, of the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said he was pleased with the response. He said: “Motorists should know when they are driving along a road with lampposts they are in a 30mph area but these signs are a reminder.

“Drivers especially accelerate hard down Boston Road which is very wide, making it difficult to cross at the crossroads.

“Hopefully the signs will remind drivers of the speed limit and make the area safer.

“Drivers will soon see the 30mph stickers on wheelie bins by the roadside, which have also been rolled out through the scheme.”