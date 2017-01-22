‘Slow down’: Hundleby riding centre owner’s plea after rider is thrown

A riding centre owner has made an appeal for all motorists to take extra care around horses following an incident in West Keal which left a rider with serious injuries.

An appeal has been launched by police for witnesses to an incident on Tuesday, January 3, in which a 45-year-old woman was thrown from her horse when a tractor overtook her. Officers are still investigating the exact circumstances of what happened.

The rider was later taken to Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.

A police spokesman said: “As a tractor that was travelling behind the horse overtook it, the horse threw the rider. The tractor driver did stop but then left the scene and we are keen to trace them.”

Sian Lovatt, who owns Hundleby Equestrian, said she was nearly thrown from her horse just before Christmas and incidents like this are becoming more common.

She said: “I was riding from Hundleby to Bolingbroke when a lorry passed me really close. My horse jumped to the side then started to bolt but I managed to get him under control.

“But it really upset the horse and I’m still having real trouble with him out on the road.”

Sian, who has 16 horses at the riding centre, said she has been forced to refuse to do hacks for tourists.

She said: “I’m experienced but I’m scared to do hacks for people who ring up because it’s too dangerous on the roads for riders who are not so experienced. The majority of drivers do slow down and give enough room but more and more do not.

“As well as the danger from motorists, roads at this time of the year are slippery, too, with mud on them and the surface rubbed off by the heavy farm machinery.

“It only takes a few seconds to slow down and give enough room – but drivers could be saving someone’s life.”

Anyone with information about the incident along the A155 from Church Lane towards Hall Lane on January 3 is asked to call the roads policing team on 101, quoting incident number 84 of January 4. It is believed the tractor was a green Claas with red writing.