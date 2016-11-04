Search

Slimmers in Skegness shaping up for Christmas.

Slimming Workd consultant Caryn Reevy pictured with Miss Slinky Katy Hudson. ANL-160411-121548001

Slimming Workd consultant Caryn Reevy pictured with Miss Slinky Katy Hudson. ANL-160411-121548001

0
Have your say

Residents looking to lose weight before Christmas can be inspired by two members of the Slimming World group in Skegness.

A Mr Sleek and Miss Slinky competition was held at Thursday night’s class.  Consultant Caryn Reevy is pictured (left) with Miss Slinky Katy Hudson, who has lost two stone 12 and half pounds since joining Slimming World 34 weeks ago.  Katy is only eight and half pounds from her target weight and is determined to reach her goal by Christmas.  Mr Sleek, Marcus Moorehouse, is a Free2Go young adult leaning about healthy eating without emphasis on weight loss.

Slimming World consultant Caryn Reevy pictured with Mr Sleek, Marcus Moorehouse. ANL-160411-121506001

Slimming World consultant Caryn Reevy pictured with Mr Sleek, Marcus Moorehouse. ANL-160411-121506001