Slimmers in Skegness shaping up for Christmas.

Residents looking to lose weight before Christmas can be inspired by two members of the Slimming World group in Skegness.

A Mr Sleek and Miss Slinky competition was held at Thursday night’s class. Consultant Caryn Reevy is pictured (left) with Miss Slinky Katy Hudson, who has lost two stone 12 and half pounds since joining Slimming World 34 weeks ago. Katy is only eight and half pounds from her target weight and is determined to reach her goal by Christmas. Mr Sleek, Marcus Moorehouse, is a Free2Go young adult leaning about healthy eating without emphasis on weight loss.