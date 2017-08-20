Skipper Andy from Skegness faces toughest challenge yet in round the world yacht race

Have your say

A skipper who grew up in Skegness sets sail today in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.

Former Skegness Grammar School student Andy Burns, 31, will lead a team of amateur sailors in one of the toughest endurance challenges on the planet.

The 31-year-old, who began his sailing at the age of 12 and was also a Skegness lifeguard, is a former training skipper for the race.

He underwent a series of intense interviews and trials before being announced as one of 12 professional skippers for the 40,000 nautical mile race, which starts in Gosport.

Andy, who will be skippering the Team Great Britain yacht, said: “I feel incredibly proud to be selected as a Clipper Race skipper for the 2017-2018 edition.

“It is an opportunity that mixes my love for sailing, ocean travel, people and teaching.

“I cannot wait to sail around the world and return having forged great bonds over incredible shared experiences”

Andy’s vast sailing career already spans 19 years and has seen him log over 100,000 nautical miles working around the globe in sail training and superyacht industries.

An experienced yacht racer, he has competed in three Round the Island Races, six Superyacht Regattas, Cowes Week, the Panerai Classic, The Bicentenary, Sydney Harbour Twilight Series and Lion Island Races.

“Naturally, I would like to win and sail competitively but only doing so without pushing the boat or crew to any unsafe limits to get there,” he added.