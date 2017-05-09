Skendleby pub lays hands on beer and ale honour

A pub near Skegness has been named best in the area for its cosy bar and real ale.

The Blacksmiths Arms, in Skendleby, has been voted Pub of the Year by the Fenland branch of Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) in the Good Beer Guide 2017.

Simon Jones, 31, has been the manager at the Blacksmiths Arms for 10 years.

On finding out that the pub had won the Pub of the Year title, he said: “It was an amazing and pleasant shock to say the least, as we hadn’t nominated ourselves and was done entirely by the CAMRA members.”

The Good Beer Guide, the bestselling beer and pub guide in the UK, contains entries for more than 4,500 of the best pubs in the UK.

On the decision to choose the Blacksmiths Arms, chairman of the Fenland branch Nigel Woodburn said: “It’s family run, you always get a warm welcome, and, of course, they have a strong commitment to serving good quality cask-conditioned beer.

“Add to that the cosy little bar and tasty meals in the restaurant and it’s a worthy winner.”

The Blacksmith’s Arms will now go forward as the Fenland entry for Lincolnshire Pub of the Year 2017.