Skegness woman who threatened partner’s mother told ‘stay away’

A 33-year-old Skegness woman, who threatened her partner’s mother, has been ordered by a court not to contact her in any way for the next 12 months.

Jade Louise Thackeray, of Scarborough Avenue, admitted using threatening behaviour towards Susan Batty and to threatening to damage her car during an incident on August 19.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, told Boston Magistrates’ Court that at 11.30am on August 19, Susan Batty, together with another son and her daughter, was at her son Daniel’s home in Scarborough Avenue cleaning his flat while he was away in Sheffield, and had left her car parked at the end of the street.

He said she heard shouting outside which she recognised as her son’s partner JadeThackeray and that for around 25 minutes she was shouting profanities and saying she was not going to leave until she had spoken to Mrs Batty’s son Daniel.

He said Mrs Batty then had text messages from her to say ‘I need Daniel’, even though she had been told Daniel was not there.

Mr Clare said Thackeray then threatened to ‘smash her car up’ at which she contacted the police.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said Thackeray had been in a relationship with Mrs Batty’s son Daniel for abut a year.

She said Daniel had gone to Sheffield and he had Thackeray’s mother’s telephone number which she needed as she had been told her mother had been taken into hospital, so she went round to his flat.

“Unfortunately she had been drinking and that led to swearing,” said Ms Coney, who explained it was the first offence she had committed against Mrs Batty and that it had come about because she had been drinking, but she had now stopped.

The magistrates imposed a restraining order on Thackeray forbidding any contact with Mrs Batty in the next 12 months.

They also imposed a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £105 in costs and charges.