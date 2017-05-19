Skegness welcomes new Mayor and Town Crier

Oh yeah, oh yeah - Skegness has a new town Mayor – and Town Crier!

Coun Danny Brooke received the chain of office from retiring Mayor Coun Dick Edginton at last night’s annual meeting of Skegness Town Council.

Coun Dick Edginton congratulates his successor Coun Danny Brookes (centre) on becoming Mayor of Skegness. Coun Sid Dennis (left) is Deputy Mayor. ANL-170519-092330001

He was proposed by Coun Mark Dannatt - who described him as “a good colleague, friend and a gent who would do his best for Skegness”.

Coun Brookes – whose first duty was to appoint his chaplain for the year, the Rev Richard Holden – said he was ‘over the moon’ to be the new Mayor.

A local businessman and town councillor for six years, he said: “I joined the council because I wanted to make a difference in the town where I grew up.

“As deputy Mayor I learned a lot from Coun Edginton and am over the moon to be starting my year.

“I am also proud to be the first Mayor since 1913 to have an official town crier.

“It’s a wonderful addition when promoting the town, which is what it is all about.”

His deputy Mayor, Coun Sid Dennis, was then proposed by Coun Steve Kirk. Coun Kirk said: “There can’t be many people in Skegness who do not know Coun Dennis. They know him as a joker but he so much more than that. He loves the town with all his heart.”

Before Coun Edginton officially retired as Mayor he made presentations to his town clerk, Steve Larner, deputy town clerk, Kate Ford and office staff.

In turn he was presented with a glass plaque to mark his service to Skegness Town Council.

Coun Macey paid tribute to ‘the father of the council’ and said: “Coun Edginton has served on town, district and county councils for over three decades. During his year he attended more than 100 engagements.”

An emotional Coun Edginton said: “It was a big honour to be Mayor. I would like to thank Coun Brookes for being my deputy. I know he will be an excellent Mayor.”

As one of the newest members on the town council, Coun Daniel Kirk thanked Coun Edginton for ‘his wisdom’.

After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Crown Hotel, where the town crier Steve O’Dare