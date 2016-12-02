Skegness trio collect musical awards

A talented trio from a centre providing music and singing tuition in Skegness have achieved success in a county-wide competition.

The students at the Piano Academy, in Lincoln Road, each took home honours in the Louth Male Voice Choir’s Young Musician of the Year competition.

The event is open to people under the age of 18 who either live or go to school in Lincolnshire. It saw contestants perform two contrasting pieces to judges and an audience.

In the under 11s category, Rhianna Wilson, 10, of Skegness, a pianist, and Roni Basker, nine, of Skegness, a vocalist, both from the Piano Academy, took first and second place respectively.

In the under 14s section, Eleonor McLeod, 11, also a pianist at the academy, took first place.

Academy owner April Chapman said: “The performances on the day were outstanding from all three girls.

“They showed real maturity.”