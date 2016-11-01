Skegness Tri Club needs your votes to promote sport

A triathlon group in Skegness is calling for help to promote the sport.

Skegness Tri Club needs your votes to secure up to £5,000 from Aviva Community Fund for equipment for beginners and training for coaches.

Member Laura Peach said: “We need your vote to help us secure funding so anyone can come and give triathlon a go.

“Skegness Triathlon Club provides a friendly and supportive space for beginners and experienced triathletes alike to achieve their goals. The camaraderie between athletes in training and the support on race day is second to none. All the triathletes at the club love the sport more because of it.

“Triathlon is relatively expensive to get into because of the equipment needed to race and train. The Aviva Community Fund would enable Skegness Triathlon Club to purchase a fleet of bikes, safety gear, swim training equipment and pay to train more coaches.

“That way anyone in the Skegness area can give triathlon a go and have the opportunity to fall in love with the sport.”

