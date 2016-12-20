Search

Skegness staff strike jackpot for charity on Christmas jumper day

Staff at Lucky Strike in Skegness wearing their Christmas jumpers to raise money for Save the Children. Photo: Barry Robinson. ANL-161220-131010001

Staff at Lucky Strike arcade in Skegness got the jackpot when they raised more than £200 for charity at their Christmas Jumper Day. They invited the public to go along in their festive woollies to raise money for Save the Children. For every child who went along in a jumper the company donated £1 to the fund. There were also free mince pies with every hot drink.