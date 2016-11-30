Skegness set for spotlight in Channel 4 show

A documentary on Skegness’ entertainment industry – made by an award-winning production company – is set to be screened on Channel 4.

Skeg Vegas will be shown in homes across the country next week.

The hour-long film comes courtesy of Swan Films, the team behind the Bafta-winning Channel 4 hit Grayson Perry: Who Are You?

“This revealing documentary will follow the work of manager Noel Gee, who, along with his trusty sidekick and legendary Skegness glam rocker Kriz Garrick, can help dreams become reality,” the publicity material for the piece reads.

It adds that it will tell ‘the compelling stories of the heartbreak and triumph of this talent circuit, showing the real, vibrant, honest, big-hearted world of the coal face of British live entertainment’.

Most of the filming took place in the summer of 2015.

Looking ahead to next week’s broadcast, Mr Gee said: “I think it will be a major boost for Skegness – the publicity machine for the show is well engineered and nationwide. TV trailers are out now.

“I’ve not seen all of it but I have seen enough to know that it’s a very strong show – I saw a lot of it when I was in the London recording studios doing the voice over for the soundtrack.”

“It features several well-known Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards venues and landmarks, along with familiar faces in the east coast entertainment world.”

Praising the production company, he added: “Swan Films have been excellent and extremely professional – they certainly looked after those involved in the making of the programme.”

Skeg Vegas will be shown on Channel 4 at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, December 6 and 7.

Catch-up services are available at www.channel4.com.