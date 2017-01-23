Skegness seal named after Donald Trump over blonde tuft of hair

A rescued seal pup at Natureland Seal Sanctuary, in Skegness, has been given a presidential name.

The harbour seal pup has been dubbed Donald inspired by the newly elected president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Donald showing off his big eyes to the camera. EMN-170123-152856001

BBC Look North presenter Victoria Holland gave the pup the name due to a tuft of yellow hair on the top of his head.

Look North visited the sanctuary on Friday for a feature about the seal pups rescued following the recent storm surge.

Donald was rescued on the weekend of the storm surge and is now in the seal hospital.

Staff at the sanctuary hope that Donald will move to the pool next to the hospital in the next few days.

Donald is already looking a lot brighter and eating fish, they report.

The pictures of Donald were taken today (Monday).