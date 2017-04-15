Skegness scooter rally organiser needs help

Organisers of an annual event in Skegness which attracts of people thousands say it will not continue next year without support from businesses.

Dean Robinson, 48, from Boston, will hold the seventh Skegness Scooter Rally from Friday, April 28, to Monday, May 1.

A scooter enthusiast, he has been on the scene since about 1983.

The rally costs about £20,000 each year, so Dean is asking businesses to give financial support to the event.

He said: “If we don’t get support next year, I won’t put the scooter rally on.”

Businesses which support the event will be advertised on Facebook and the rally’s website.

This year’s venue is The Suncastle, with camping at the new Skegness Town Football Stadium.

The Skabrettas, The Jam’d and The Neville Steeples Band will be performing at The Suncastle and campsite.

There will also be a Scooter ride out on the Saturday afternoon, and a customs and parts show in the day time.

Wristbands are priced between £22 and £25.

For details, payment and to get in touch with organisers, search Skegness Scooter Rally on Facebook.