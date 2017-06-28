Skegness school still flooded - but now there’s concern about drain

Anglian Water remain at the scene of a Skegness school which was closed today because of flooding.

Children at The Richmond School were given the afternoon off due to the amount of water in the playground making access difficult.

The grounds of the Richmond School, Skegness, which were flooded following heavy rainfall. ANL-170628-175320001

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was alerted of the problem just after 8am.

However, lessons continued until lunchtime, with pupils preparing to take part in the SO Festival and Year One enjoying a theatre workshop while the fire crew from Skegness attempted to pump away what was becoming a lake around the school.

It is understood no water entered the school but at 5pm a team Anglian Water had taken over dealing with the flood.

A spokesman said the amount of water had subsided since the morning. The team were pumping it into a tanker and transferring it into a drain across the road.

However, there is some concern a drain may be blocked and Anglian Water say they will continue to investigate this.

A spokesman said: “The problem is the sheer volume of water as a result of the heavy rain. It’s like when you pull the plug out of a bath, it can’t all go down at the same time.

“The drain was flowing this morning so the concern now is there may be a blockage. But we are on it and helping.”

Fire crews were called to a number of locations around the Skegness area to deal with excess water.

Just before 10am they were called to flooding on Roman Bank. A few minutes later a crew from Wainfleet was called to Skegness Road, Ingoldmells.

Then just before noon a crew from Alford crew were called to Parsons Lane to deal with flooding there.

Read more at:

VIDEO: Heavy rain and flooding closes Skegness school