Skegness school’s plea to former students to inspire new generation

A Skegness secondary school is seeking former students who can inspire and motivate the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

The Grammar School in Vernon Road is one of nearly 400 state schools across Britain which have registered with the education charity

Future First’s vision is that every state school or college should be supported by a thriving, engaged alumni community that helps it to do more for its students.

More than 180,000 former students across Britain have already signed up to stay connected with their old school. They’re inspiring young people in a number of ways; as career and education role models, mentors or e-mentors, work experience providers, governors, donors or fundraisers.

The school is keen to contact former students who left recently for further education as well as those in established careers, alumni who live nearby and those who have moved away.

“More than 39 per cent of state school students don’t know anyone in a job they’d like to do,” said Alex Shapland-Howes, Managing Director of Future First. “If they see that someone who went to the same school, grew up in the same community, has achieved a fulfilling and satisfying job, it helps them see it’s possible for them too. It’s really important for all students to be motivated to succeed in the working world and hearing first hand from relatable people in interesting jobs can make a huge difference.”

Grant Edgar, Associate Headteacher said: “We signed up to Future First’s scheme because they offer a very good service in terms of contacting former students. A network of successful former students with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current students’ knowledge of the job market, raise their career aspirations and equip them for the world of work.”

Cheryl Smith is waiting to hear from former students on enquiries@skegnessgrammar.co.uk. Former students can also sign up to Future First’s alumni scheme via the website www.futurefirst.org.uk and clicking on the “Former Students” link.

Schools wishing to register with Future First should click the “Schools and Colleges staff” link.

For further information about Future First, visit www.futurefirst.org.uk, contact our Press Officer Sue Crabtree on sue@futurefirst.org.uk, our Director of Operations Melanie Robinson on melanie@futurefirst.org.uk or call one of the team on 0207 239 8933.