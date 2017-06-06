Skegness school joins campaign to save lives

A Skegness school is hoping to have a defibrillator placed outside after staff and parents have been trained to use one.

The Richmond School recently held an evening in association with LIVES and St John Ambulance, as part of the BBC Radio Lincolnshire Save a Life campaign.

The training was for parents and the public and the event was organised by Vera Nascimento.

Joanne Hazard, of the Richmond School, explained the event was held to teach CPR to the public, so one day they may save someone’s life.

She said: “A few months ago I sent a letter to the Rotary Club, to request one of the defibrillators they are positioning around town.

“We are waiting to find out if we will be given one. This is to be placed on the outside school with access for the community.

“Our staff have been trained and now some of the parents and public have been trained.”