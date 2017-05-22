Skegness retains Blue Flag for clean beaches

It’s official – the Skegness coast has some of the beach beaches in the country after retaining its Blue Flag status.

Three beaches managed by East Lindsey District Council have once again achieved the prestigious award.

Central Beach Skegness, Central Beach Mablethorpe and Central Beach Sutton on Sea have all retained the award for water quality, facilities, beach safety, environmental education and management.

Mike Harrison: the Council’s Environmental Health Manager said: “Achieving Blue Flag status isn’t easy and we are delighted to have retained the Blue Flags giving local people and visitors the confidence to know that our beaches are well maintained.

“Every morning throughout the summer season the main beaches are mechanically raked to ensure they are litter free for the coming day, with teams working hard throughout the day to maintain the standard.

“A clean beach is integral to our summer-time economy, drawing huge numbers of visitors to the East Coast every year, supporting our local businesses and helping to maintain and create jobs for local people.”

The Blue Flag Award is managed in England by Keep Britain Tidy and internationally by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).