Skegness Poppy Appeal makes plea for help

A major Skegness appeal that last year raised nearly £24,000 to help ex-service personnel and their families is in crisis because it has no-one to co-ordinate it.

The Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion is looking for a special person to take on the vital role of Poppy Appeal co-ordinator.

Last year collection boxes were distributed to 127 businesses, 10 schools and three supermarkets in the Skegness area.

Normally by now work has already begun getting the collection boxes ready and ordering in stock for tables set up at locations such as supermarkets.

Although it is not envisaged the Poppy Appeal will not happen in Skegness, Colin Roswell, branch secretary for the RBL, said: “A coordinator is needed to ensure that the year on year collections from the people of Skegness can continue in a professional way,

“Anyone can be the coordinator without belonging to the Royal British Legion.”

For the past two years Karen Ward has coordinated the Poppy Appeal in Skegness with the help of Shelia Annabelle and the amounts collected have increased year on year. Mr Rosell said: “Karen and Shelia worked tirelessly over the past two years getting the poppy collection tins and poppy’s delivered to local businesses and schools with the help of Frank Wood and Sons Funeral Directors, collection after Remembrance Sunday, counting and banking all receipts, as well as the planning, manning and stocking the tables in Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco and the Hildreds Centre.”

John Johnson, county Poppy Appeal co-ordinator, said: “Help and support is available to make sure that Skegness once again plays an important role in the Poppy Appeal like it as done for may years. The retiring Poppy Appeal Organiser is willing to assist anyone who would wish to take over this very important role.”