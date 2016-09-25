Skegness police offer security marking session for scooters and bikes

Skegness police will be offering a security marking session tomorrow (Monday) at their office in Barratt Court, Lyndhurst Avenue.

Members of the Skegness Neighbourhood Policing Team will be offering micro chipping of mobility Scooters at �£6.50 per scooter and cycle micro chipping at �£6 per cycle.

Also available will be UV security marking packs for homes, caravans, cycles and allotments, as well as information on cyber crime and door step Crime.

People are invited to call in between 4pm and 6pm to the Police Office sited on the Lancaster Avenue side of Barratt Court near the hairdressers and shop.