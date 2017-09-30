Skegness police lay hands on Smokey and Bandit

Officers at Skegness Police Station have gained a new recruit in the form of a cat.

Earlier this year they noticed a grey cat had started to hang around the back of the station in Park Avenue.

The cat was not micro-chipped and did not appear to be missing, but she did look pregnant.

Officers decided that they would look after her and began buying food.

Due to her grey fur, officers affectionately named her Smokey.

Officers contacted Cat’s Protection to find Smokey a home, but by this time she had given birth to a kitten, who officers named Bandit.

There was then an issue in capturing Smokey, as she had hidden Bandit for safety.

Smokey and Bandit then began to visit together, meaning officers could catch the cats and take them to a vets.

Bandit was re-homed, but it was difficult to re-home Smokey due her ‘timid nature’.

There was a happy ending, however, as an officer took on Bandit and Smokey still visits.

A police spokesman said: “Being a police officer can be a very fast paced and stressful job so when we need to take a break or grab some air, many of us pop outside to spend a few minutes with Smokey.”