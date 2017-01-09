Skegness photographer snaps up county award

A Skegness photographer has snapped up a top award in a county competition.

Skegness Camera Club member Cheryl Curtis recently took part in a Photographer of the Year competition, run by the Lincolnshire Photographic Association (LPA) and achieved Best Individual Print. There were other successes in the club, with Terry Walker’s photos ‘Highly Commended’ and Jill Hudson receiving a ‘Commended’.

Chairman Derek Snellgrove said: “I was thrilled with the positive reaction by the judges to the photos submitted.

“This proves that Skegness is an up and coming club within the region.”

Cheryl also won the Skegness Camera Club’s own competition of Photographer of the Year and Best Photo of the Year 2016.

Skegness Camera Club meets at the North Shore Hotel at 7pm on the first and third Tuesday of the month. New and old members are always welcome.