Skegness neighbours win £150k on People’s Postcode Lottery

Four lucky Skegness neighbours have won £150,000 with the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Three of the Cranwell Close residents landed £30,000 each, while the fourth plays with two tickets and so has doubled their prize to £60,000.

The four all won with the postcode PE25 2QW as part of Sunday’s Street Prize.

One of the winners, Ellizabeth Lenton, 64, is still in shock over her £30,000 win: “I just can’t believe it! We only moved to this postcode recently to be closer to my step-dad, so it seems like it’s going to be a lucky house for us.

“I absolutely didn’t expect to win this much so haven’t given a thought to what I’m going to spend it on – the only thing that has come straight to mind is to buy an alarm to stop my two little dogs from barking, and some knew slippers for myself because they’ve just chewed a pair. I’ll need to wait for it to actually sink in before I think about it more.”

The three other winners were not home to be presented with their cheques.

Matt Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador, said: “It was fantastic to come back to Skegness with so many big cheques, and it was so lovey to meet Ellizabeth. Sign up to play and not only are you helping thousands of good causes, I might be delivering a cheque to your home very soon. I’d love that! ”

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £182 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near Skegness that has received support from players is Horbling Lane Residents Organisation, which was awarded £1,966 last year to purchase a new cooker for the village hall to support fundraising activity.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.