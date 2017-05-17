Skegness Mayor to hand over chain of office

After more than a hundred engagements over the year, Coun Dick Edginton will make his final appearance as Mayor at tomorrow night’s meeting of Skegness Town Council.

New Mayor Coun Danny Brookes will sign the Declaration of Acceptance of Office after presentations are made to Coun Edginton.

Coun Danny Brookes becomes the new Mayor of Skegness at the Town Council meeting tomorrow (Thursday). ANL-170517-105441001

Coun Edginton told the annual town meeting last Wednesday: “The past 12 months has been one of the most rewarding periods of my life.

“To be elected mayor of your home town, the place where you grew up, is a great honour and I wear the Chain of Office with pride.

“So far I have attended 104 engagements, some serious, even sombre, others fun and light-hearted. I wish to thank those organisations and individuals who invited me.

“Skegness is a vibrant town with a firm community spirit across all age groups.

“I have made some lasting friendships and have fond memories of my year of office and I am sure my successor will find the experience equally rewarding.”

Tomorrow’s (Thursday) meeting at the Town Hall in North Parade starts at 7pm. A reception follows the meeting, where Skegness’ new town crier Steve O’Dare will appear in his first offficial engagement.