Skegness man’s cool idea for charity walk

A madcap Skegness fundraiser found the perfect way of keeping cool during his marathon walk – with a fridge on his back.

Jim Clark completed the 26.6 mile distance last Sunday, raising £543 for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The head gardener at Butlins mapped a course out from the entrance of the holiday centre, completing the challenge in seven hours.

With him for support were his grandson Rupert Clark, 9, who gave out stickers and work colleague Nathan Struggles, who carried the collection tins.

Mr Clark, 60, said the idea of doing the marathon with a fridge on his back blossomed after discussing what his next challenge would be after completing the London Marathon for GOSH with a 17 stone anvil in a wheelbarrow in 11 hours.

At Easter, he took the wheelbarrow out again dressed as an Easter egg with my grandson in a barrow dressed as a chicken.

Then recently he completed the ‘Three Peaks’ in another fundraiser by walking up and down steps.

He said: “We just sit down and come up with these whappy ideas.

“I saw a man on the London Marathon running with a fridge and thought ‘why not have a go at that?’

“It wasn’t as heavy as it looks – I adapted a strimmer harness for the fridge and carried it like that.

“But I didn’t put any bottles of pop in it. That would have made it too heavy.

“People might think I’m mad but I’m 60 and I’m not going to change now.

“The fridge marathon was a great day - although I did fee it afterwards with sore feet and shoulder.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital has praised Mr Clark for his fundraisiong. A spokesman said:” Sophie Powell-White, head of account management at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, said: “We’re so grateful to Jim and to all our supporters With their help we can make a real difference for patients and families.”

Butlins’ blog stated: “Everyone here at Butlin’s are so proud of Jim’s fundraising efforts and we can’t wait to see and hear all about the challenges he has in store for the rest of this year.”