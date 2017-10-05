Skegness man handed eight-week curfew after growing own cannabis plants

A suspended prison sentence and an eight-week electronic curfew have been imposed on a Skegness man after he was found guilty of growing his own cannabis plants at home.

Thomas McGoran,(57) of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness, admitted the production of Class B drugs when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court yesterday (Wednesday, October 4).

Prosecuting, Marie Stace, said police attended McGoran’s address following a 999 call on September 3 at around 7.30pm.

She told magistrates that officers entered the property and checked each room, but were concerned after discovering a locked room upstairs.

Officers forced open the door and were presented with around 30/40 cannabis plants.

Ms Stace added that McGoran insisted there was only 18 plants.

The court heard McGoran later surrendered himself to police on September 8 and was arrested.

Ms Stace said that McGoran had previously paid for cannabis but when he lost his job he could no longer afford to buy the drug and decided to grow his own for personal use.

The court heard he had developed a cannabis habit - which resulted him in spending substantial funds buying equipment to grow the cannabis plants.

Mitigating, Tony Davis said that McGoran was of good character with no previous convictions.

He added McGoran had become depressed following the death of his mother and was in a lot of pain with arthritis.

Magistrates were told McGoran had not grown cannabis before and was waiting for an appointment to see doctor to help with the pain.

A probation report read out in court said McGoran wanted help with his health and didn’t stop to think about the consequences.

The report added that since his arrest, he has stopped taking cannabis.

Magistrates said they considered it to be a ‘very serious offence’ and imposed a prison sentence of eight weeks, suspended for a period of 12-months.

They also ordered McGoran to be placed under curfew for eight weeks, stopping him leaving his home between 7pm through to 7am in the morning.

He was also made to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.