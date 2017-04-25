Skegness lifeboat rescues man who fell out of kayak

A man who fell out of a kayak off the Skegness coast and became separated from his partner has been rescued by RNLI lifeboat volunteers.

Both the Shannon class lifeboat and the inshore vessel were launched around 6pm last night when the man was unable to get back on board and his partner began drifting away from him out to sea.

The Shannon class lifeboat rescued a man who fell out of his kayak off the Skegness coast. ANL-170425-083332001

A spokesman for Skegness RNLI said: “The casualty subsequently was separated as the wind steadily blew the pontoon of kayaks away from him.

“The inshore lifeboat was first on scene arriving to find the sole remaining member of the pair drifting slowly out to sea (approx one mile out to sea), aided by a stiff westerly offshore wind on her kayak, with the empty kayak along side.

“Volunteer crews on the stations new all-weather Shannon class lifeboat come to the aid of the drifting female whilst the inshore lifeboat proceeded to search for the missing man.

“After a brief search a second 999 call from the public gave the casualties position as approx 500 meters offshore from the Seaview Road area of the town.

The kayaks on board Skegness Shannon class lifeboat. ANL-170425-083316001

“The casualty was quickly located by the team in the inshore lifeboat and was medically assessed. He was then transferred ashore to the lifeboat station for some dry clothes and a cup of tea. He had been in the water for approximately 40 minutes. He was reunited shortly afterwards with the female and the two recovered kayaks shortly after 8pm.

“All were safe and sound if a little cold. But this could have ended very differently.

“The fact that the pair were well-equipped in wet suits and life preservers meant that the casualty was able to stay afloat until our crews could come to his aid.”

Skegness RNLI had offered the following advice for anyone kayaking off the coast.

A) Wear adequate equipment

B) Tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return

C) Have a method of calling for help, a VHF radio is the best option. Mobile phones are not reliable at sea.