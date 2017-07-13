Skegness Lifeboat crew are fuelled by kindness

Lifeboat volunteers who keep the coast near Skegness safe will now have a constant supply of hot drinks and snacks on call-outs - thanks to a donation by a local supermarket.

The crew received a blow in May when burglars raided the RNLI shop stealing, among other things, the ‘shout’ fund.

It means a lot to us after the shop was broken into. The community have been fantastic supporting us RNLI Coxwain Richard Watson

This fund was set aside to pay for tea and coffee for the crew, who can be out day or night for several hours.

However, a Tesco delivery van arrived at the Lifeboat Station in Tower Esplanade today (Thursday) packed with refreshments, including soup and biscuits as well as hot drinks and water.

New RNLI Coxwain Richard Watson, whose wife Sandra used to work at Tesco, said: “This is fantastic. It means a lot to us after the shop was broken into.

“The community have been fantastic supporting us since then and this is another way they can help without giving us money.”

Tesco’s donation isn’t just a one-off - when stock runs low the crew just have to ring for more.

Mr Watson said: “We get through a lot of water. On training days we can be out for six hours and with air conditioning on the new boat the crew can get really thirsty.

“But we are also really pleased with the ginger biscuits because they stop us getting sea sick.”

Other members of the crew went along to the station to thank Tesco for the donation.

Jeanette Morley, from Tesco, explained the donation was paid for by the store’s community fund and with proceeds from a charity stall run by staff members Janet Rider and Michelle Ranshaw.

She said: “I knew Sandra from when she worked at Tesco and when we got the call we wanted to help.

“It’s just one of the ways we support the community and when the stock runs low we’ll keep replacing it.”

