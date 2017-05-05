Skegness law firm supports hospice

A Skegness law firm is supporting St Barnabas Hospice throughout May by writing wills in return for a donation to the charity.

Hodgkinsons, in Heath Road, is providing its expertise and time free of charge to help vital funds for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care to patients in Lincolnshire.

St Barnabas Hospice, which this year celebrates its 35th anniversary, relies on fundraising and donations to meet its £4million annual running costs.

For further information about making a will with Hodgkinsons Solicitors in aid of St Barnabas Hospice, email info@hodgkinsons.co.uk or call 01754 897150.

For more on the hospice, visit www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk