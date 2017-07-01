Skegness law firm raises funds for hospice

A leading law firm in Skegness has raised more than £3,000 in aid of a Lincolnshire-based hospice.

Twenty-one employees of Hodgkinsons Solicitors took part in the St Barnabas 5K Colour Dash, and collectively raised £3,096.05

The event at Lincolnshire Showground saw thousands raised for St Barnabas Hospice, which offers end of life care for everyone in Lincolnshire. Hodgkinsons managing director Che Shing Li said: “We have great team spirit at Hodgkinsons, so when we raise money for charity everyone pulls together.

“We’re very happy to make this contribution to the hospice’s funds and will continue to support St Barnabas at every opportunity.”

Hodgkinsons is holding a yellow day today (Wednesday, June 28) in which staff will wear yellow outfits, bake yellow treats and fill the office with yellow decorations.

Chloe Sullivan, a solicitor at the firm said: “We hope to build on our efforts so far and raise more money for St Barnabas Hospice, which provides an essential service to people in our community.”