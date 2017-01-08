Skegness is.... so age-friendly

Two businesses in and around Skegness have honoured their commitment to the older generation by joining an age-friendly award scheme.

People First Mobility, in Skegness, and Ingoldmells Holidays both achieved an Age Friendly Business Award.

The award scheme is run by Talk, Eat, Drink (TED), a six-year Big Lottery-funded project bringing communities closer, and helping reduce loneliness and isolation.

Community Lincs, a partner charity of TED, supports rural communities, and helps deliver TED services.

The Age Friendly Business Award helps raise the profile of businesses among the older generation.

According to TED, the award helps to ‘demonstrate commitment to providing the best possible environment and service for their older customers’.

Volunteers carry out assessments, looking at areas including accessibility and customer comfort of businesses.

Neil Clurow, TED project manager, said: “There has been a lot of national press recently calling for supermarkets and stores to adopt ‘slow shopping’, where slow lanes and specific times of the week are offered for customers who don’t want to feel rushed or invisible in our ever increasingly busy world.

“Our Age Friendly Business Award captures this ethos completely and, as more businesses apply, East Lindsey will become the district to aspire to.”

Karen Sheppard, director at People First Mobility, said: “To have been accepted for this award shows our determination and commitment to offering the best customer experience.”

Elizabeth Sargent, of Ingoldmells Holidays, said: “We are really pleased. It is nice to have another award on your wall.”

To apply, call Claire Riley on 01529 301966.